The Rajaratnam Case Brings High-Profile Work To At Least Six Firms

It’s just a fact that crime and controversy bring work and paydays to defence attorneys.



And the Raj Rajaratnam case, which involves not just Rajaratnam’s Galleon hedge fund, but the companies information he allegedly traded on, and the companies where the alleged tippers worked. And all of those organisations now need attorneys.

The Recorder provided a rundown today of which entangled companies have so far retained whom, and it’s quite the list of impressive letterheads.

Intel (executive Rajiv Goel is a defendant) — Orrick, Herrington & Sutcliffe

Polycom (an unnamed source allegedly gave information to Roomy Khan) — Wilson Sonsini

Market Street Partners (their employee allegedly provided information about Google) — Ramsey & Ehrilich

These firms are in addition to those already involved in the case. From DealBook:

Galleon — Shearman & Sterling

Advisors to Galleon’s employees — Boies, Schiller

It was announced yesterday that Akin Gump is no representing Raj Rajaratnam, replacing Gibson Dunn.

