THE RAJARATNAM defence RESTS

So much for that acquittal they filed a few days ago.

Just moments ago, the Rajaratnam defence rested its case.

Now the prosecution will make their counter arguments, and the closing arguments will be made.

The case could be over as soon as Wednesday and things are not looking good for Raj.

The defence’s main argument was that the material Raj received was confidential, but not material. Now it’s up to the jury to decide.

Probably the best he can hope for at this point is a later appeal.

Click here to see the most damning evidence against Raj >

Click here to see what’s happened so far in the insider trading trial >

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.