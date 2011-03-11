THE RAJ WIRETAPS BEGIN: How's The Market Treating You? Like A Baby Treats A Diaper

Things are getting juicy in the Raj trial.



This morning, the prosecution began playing the Raj wiretaps.

Jurors heard Raj speaking to Adam Smith, asking, “How’s the market treating you?”

“Like a baby treats a diaper,” Smith, an analyst responded.

Conversations with Adam Smith have also been played, according to Clusterstock’s Katya Wachtel, who’s inside the courtroom. She says that so far, the wiretapped conversations played are all about deals or just regular market conversation.

The first witness is a special agent from the FBI named Diane Wehner. Wehner was a big part of the government’s case against Danielle Chiesi.

She swore in 2009 that Chiese caused Mark Kurland to purchase shares of AMD, one of the companies that Raj is alleged to have received tips about (Anil Kumar will apparently testify that he gave Raj tips about AMD).

She also swore that Chiesi and Raj conspired to commit securities fraud, and she mentioned two overt acts to commit the fraud (proving “overt acts” and “conspiring” took place is essential to the prosecution’s case) during which Raj called Chiesi or vice versa, so that’s probably what she’s talking about right now.

The rumour is that Rajiv Goel, a former Intel exec, or Anil Kumar will be next.

