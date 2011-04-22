The Raj Verdict Could Be Out On Monday And The "Hipster Juror" Just Gave Another Big Clue

Photo: Akin Gump

A quick update on the Raj trial. Courtney Comstock who’s at the trial tells us the Raj defence wrapped up at around 3:30 pm, and the prosecution gave most of their rebuttal by 5 pm.On Monday the prosecution gets its final say, which should be pretty short, followed by the judge giving his instructions to the jury.



Then it’s decision time, and the case goes to the jury to deliberate.

They’ve been in the courtroom hearing the case a long time — 6 weeks — so it’s likely that they’ll want to get it over ASAP and give their verdict on Monday.

As for the outcome, a telling moment happened at the end of the defence’s final remarks. defence attorney John Dowd accused prosecution witness Anil Kumar of being the “worst liar that ever stood in this court room.”

That’s when “hipster juror” — who yesterday rolled hs eyes at a mention of Goldman Sachs — flat out laughed at Dowd.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.