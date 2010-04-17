The Rage Dance Against Jamie Dimon Is Officially The Lamest Party Ever

The anti-Jamie Dimon party at Syracuse today sucked. Nobody showed up!
But actually! The protestor’s loss is your win.
It was so weak, it was actually funny.
See photos our friend Naresh Vissa took at the “raging” protest party now –>
Naresh Vissa sent us these pictures after attending the party to take pictures for us.
'It peaked at 2:30,' he says.
On Dimon, says he is a fan. 'Dimon is entertaining and charismatic. He is leading the Wall Street clean up from the bottom up!'
