The Radio Business: Definitely Could Be Worse

fell only 1% in April, according to the Radio Advertising Bureau. For those keeping score at home, that counts as a small victory in an otherwise dismal business. The nearly-flat monthly revenues are a turnaround from previous months: y/y radio sales were down 6% in January, 2% in February and 8% in March.



Little stations appear to be doing better than major-market ones. Overall, small-market stations were up 3% in April, while big-market stations were down 4%. Small stations have a more captive advertiser pool and are less dependent on national ads, which are declining fastest.

