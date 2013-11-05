The Race That Empties The Planes

The Melbourne to Sydney air route is one of the busiest in the world and the busiest time of the day is mid afternoon to early evening.

A lonely traveller sent this photograph just before takeoff after 4 pm, while the rest of Australia continued Melbourne Cup celebrations.

This must be the worst few hours of the year for aircraft passenger yields.

And the best day to get the best seat.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.