The Race Between Brazil And Mexico Isn't Close

Photo: www.imf.org

The NYT told readers that Mexico looks set to surge past Brazil in its growth rate in the years ahead. It notes the fact that it grew more rapidly last year and looks set to grow more rapidly again in 2012.It is worth noting that Brazil grew considerably more rapidly since 2000, so Mexico would have a long way to go to make up lost ground, although its initial GDP was considerably higher than Brazil’s.



It’s also worth noting that Mexico’s 3.9 per cent growth rate for 2011, which is 2.9 per cent per capita, is not especially rapid for a developing country.

