12 Important Questions Every Startup Has To Ask When Hiring

If they have one, not worth your time. Startups don't have the typical 9 to 5 schedule and long hours are expected. Candidates need to be prepared for odd hours, their social life taking a hit and strain on relationships. It's just part of the gig.

Derek Shanahan, co-founder of Foodtree, summed it up nicely on the Young Entrepreneur Council site

'It's not that we all need to work 120-hour weeks. It's not that you have to be in on Sunday. It's not that you need to give up your girlfriend or gardening. It's that there are no hours; a startup is a mission and a mission doesn't have a daily start and end time. If something breaks at midnight, we fix it. If the sun begs an afternoon run, take that run. This isn't a job. This is a lifestyle.'



