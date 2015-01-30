The Queensland Labor Leader Has Disastrously Failed To Name The GST Rate Just Hours Before The Election

97.3FM radio quiz. Photo: YouTube Screenshot

Australians and particularly Queensland voters where stunned when premier hopeful Annastacia Palaszczuk revealed she did not know the percentage rate of the goods and services tax (GST).

During a radio quiz show, hosted by Brisbane’s 97.3FM, Palaszczuk was stumped when the first question concerned the almost 15-year-old national valued added tax.

“The goods and services tax is taxed at what percentage?” the interviewer asked.

Her reply? “Pass.”

Queensland’s biggest-selling newspaper, which has called for the Newman government to be re-elected, was damning in its judgment of the State Opposition leader.

Brutal Courier Mail front page urges Queenslanders pass on Annastacia Palaszczuk; & that GST gaffe. It was Gold? pic.twitter.com/W1cwrDn1mw — Nathan (@nathan28423118) January 29, 2015

In an interview on Sky News this morning about yesterday’s slip up, the Queensland Labor leader said her rigorous campaign schedule was to blame.

“Yeah, it’s 10 per cent. Everyone knows that. I did three radio interviews, I was busy,” she said.

When asked whether she thought the radio gaffe was going to hurt her chances of becoming premier Palaszczuk quickly replied, “No, I don’t think so.”

The GST is the most important tax for state premiers, as it is a major source of funding. The Prime Minister, Tony Abbott, has signalled a potential review of the GST rate, which would require a landmark agreement between the state premiers.

The GST was introduced by the Howard Government on July 1, 2000.

In December economic survey of Australia, the Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development (OECD) recommended a change to the tax mix, including increasing the GST by 50% or more.

Queenslanders will take to the polls tomorrow.

Here’s the video of the radio quiz.

