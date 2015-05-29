16,000 beds in Queensland's Gold Coast were pre-purchased ahead of the Commonwealth Games

The Gold Coast 2018 Commonwealth Games Corporation (GOLDOC) secured 16,000 beds in the popular tourist hot spot ahead of the 2018 Commonwealth Games.

The Gold Coast Bulletin reported the government-run organisation purchased the beds in order to prevent hoteliers from price gouging during the Games.

Price gouging tactics were used during the 2014 Glasgow Games, where visitors were forced to pay up to four times normal rates.

GOLDOC sits within the portfolio of Minister for Education and Minister for Tourism, Major Events, Small Business and the Commonwealth Games, Kate Jones.

“GOLDOC has been working to source sufficient room stock that will be required to accommodate Games officials, workforce specialists, technical staff and others who will contribute to the successful delivery of the Games,” she said.

Boyd Sergeant, from the Gold Coast Central Chamber of Commerce for the Broadbeach area, says the government’s move is justified.

“On face value I don’t think we should be supporting government intervention in the marketplace,” he told ABC Radio Brisbane this morning.

“But in this instance, given the Gold Coast will be on the world stage… I think it’s warranted.”

However, Seargeant said that if the beds were going to be allocated away to officials, “the market rate should prevail.”

