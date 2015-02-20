The Queensland cyclone washed a shark up on the beach in NSW where two people were attacked last week

A shark purportedly washed ashore by cyclone Marcia. Photo: Andy Leto/Facebook.

While the far north Queensland town of Yeppoon bears the brunt of Cyclone Marcia, on the far north coast of New South Wales, schools have been closed and flooding has affected towns such as Lismore as the tail end of the storm passes by.

ABC Local Radio posted this photo of what’s believed to be a bronze whaler shark, by Andy Leto, on its Facebook page, claiming it was washed up on the beach at Lennox Head, south of Byron Bay.

Last week, a Japanese surfer died after his legs were bitten off by a shark in Ballina, just south of Lennox Head, while another was bitten by a 2-metre shark at Seven Mile Beach, Lennox Head. Beaches in the area were closed until Monday this week after more sharks were spotted.

Some have claimed the shark in the photo was caught by fishers, then left on the beach, while others have declared it a Sharknado moment after the satirical TV disaster movie about sharks tossed into the middle of Los Angeles by a waterspout.

Meanwhile, the local newspaper, The Northern Star, reports that fisherman are complaining that sharks keep taking their catch.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.