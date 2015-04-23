The Queen's husband, Prince Philip, now has his Australian knighthood

The Queen gives her husband an Australian knighthood: pic.twitter.com/4ZdSfHxXhw — Peter Hunt (@BBCPeterHunt) April 22, 2015

Queen Elizabeth knighted her husband, the Duke of Edinburgh, at Windsor Castle on Wednesday.

Her Majesty invested Prince Philip as a Knight of the Order of Australia following Australian prime minister Tony Abbott’s “captain’s pick” for the Queen’s consort during this year’s Australia Day honours.

Australia’s London High Commissioner, former Howard government minister Alexander Downer attended the ceremony, which came the day after Queen Elizabeth turned 89.

Prince Philip follows in the footsteps of governor general Sir Peter Cosgrove, his predecessor Dame Quentin Bryce and former NSW governor Dame Marie Bashir, who’ve all been recognised with knighthoods since the prime minister reinstated the honour declaring it would be bestowed on eminent Australians.

However, Tony Abbott’s decision to recognise Prince Philip sparked a crisis in the government and raised questions about his ability to lead the party.

Prince Philip's citation states that he has served Australia with distinction. pic.twitter.com/1BuGDmaO50 — Peter Hunt (@BBCPeterHunt) April 22, 2015

