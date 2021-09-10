The Queen’s representative says the royals support Black Lives Matter despite having never spoken publicly about the movement

Queen Elizabeth II attends the Commonwealth Day Service 2020 on March 09, 2020 in London, England. Samir Hussein/WireImage

The royal family supports the BLM movement, according to the Queen’s representative for London.

The Queen previously faced criticism for failing to address George Floyd’s death.

Expert Kristen Meinzer said the royals’ silence made them “complicit in white supremacy.”

The British royal family support the Black Lives Matter movement, according to Sir Ken Olisa, the first Black Lord-Lieutenant for London.

Olisa – who is Her Majesty’s representative for Greater London – said in a new Channel 4 documentary that he discussed racism with the royal household “particularly in the last 12 months” following the death of George Floyd, The Guardian reports.

The publication reports that in the documentary, titled “Black to Front,” which airs in the UK on Friday, Olisa said: “It’s a hot conversation topic. The question is what more can we do to bind society to remove these barriers. They [the royals] care passionately about making this one nation bound by the same values.”

Asked whether the palace supports BLM, he said: “The answer is easily yes.”

Black Lives Matter protests emerged in countries around the world in May 2020 after Floyd was killed by Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin who kneeled on his neck for more than nine minutes. Chauvin, 45, was found guilty of second-degree murder, third-degree murder, and manslaughter, and was sentenced to 22 1/2 years in prison in June 2021.

And while Meghan Markle addressed Floyd’s death during a video speech to her former high school in June 2020, no working members of the royal family publicly addressed it at the time.

Prince William and Kate Middleton’s charity, Heads Together, said in an Instagram post on June 2, 2020, that it “stands with the black community” alongside a phone number for the couple’s mental health textline service, “Shout.”

The couple have not yet spoken about the movement through their own social media or through Kensington Palace, their official representatives.

Royal experts suggested at the time that the movement may be considered too “political” for the British monarch.

Her Majesty subsequently faced criticism for her silence, with royal commentator Kristen Meinzer previously telling Insider: “The longer they choose not to speak, the longer they’re choosing to be complicit in white supremacy.”

“Given the protocol that the royals must remain neutral and stay out of politics, it would be difficult for them to explicitly endorse the Black Lives Matter movement,” human rights activist Peter Tatchell previously told Insider.

“But nothing is stopping them from making a general statement in support of racial equality and inclusion. Their failure to do that speaks volumes about their white privilege mentality,” he added.

Buckingham Palace did not immediately respond to Insider’s request for comment.