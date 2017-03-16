LONDON — The Queen has officially signed the Brexit bill into law, paving the way for Prime Minister Theresa May to trigger Article 50 and initiate Britain’s formal exit from the European Union.

Queen Elizabeth II gave the European Union (Notification of Withdrawal) Bill its royal assent shortly before 11:00 a.m. (GMT) on Thursday, meaning that May now has the legal authority to trigger Article 50 of the Lisbon Treaty at a time of her choosing.

May has promised to deliver a speech in the Commons to announce when she has invoked Article 50 — but is yet to confirm whether there will be advanced notice of this taking place.

The prime minister intends to officially notify the European Union that the United Kingdom is leaving the 28-nation bloc in the final few days of March. Monday, March 27, is the most likely date, according to multiple reports.

May told MPs this week that invoking Article 50 will be a “defining moment” in Britain’s history.

The Brexit bill was passed by both houses of parliament late on Monday evening after peers in the House of Lords gave up on an uphill effort to add two amendments to it before becoming legislation.

One amendment sought to guarantee the residence rights of EU citizens living in Britain, while the other wanted parliament to be given a “meaningful vote” on the terms of Brexit at the end of the two-year Article 50 negotiations.

