The Queen leads Remembrance Day tributes

Getty Images/Chris Jackson The Queen attends the Royal Festival of Remembrance at London’s Royal Albert Hall, November 7, 2015.

The Queen is to lead Sunday’s Remembrance Day tributes to honour Britain’s war dead on Sunday.

The monarch and the Duke of Edinburgh will be joined by Britain’s political leaders at the Centopath war memorial, where wreaths will be laid.

A two-minute silence will be held at 11am GMT, followed by a war veteran’s march and parade through London.

On Saturday the Queen and the Duke of Edinburgh attended the Royal Festival of Remembrance at London’s Royal Albert Hall. The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge were also in attendance.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.