The Queen was joined by Prince William for her first public outing since the pandemic began

BEN STANSALL/POOL/AFP via Getty Images The Queen and the Duke of Cambridge.

The Queen defied rumours that she was considering withdrawing from public life with her first appearance since the UK lockdown began in March.

Her Majesty was joined by the Duke of Cambridge to open the Energetics Analysis Centre near Salisbury.

This comes after Buckingham Palace cancelled all large events for the rest of the year.

The Queen made a rare appearance with Prince William on Thursday, marking her first public engagement since the UK went into lockdown in March.

Her Majesty and her grandson, who is second in line to the throne, visited the Defence Science and Technology Laboratory near Salisbury to open the Energetics Analysis Centre.

The British monarch has spent time at Windsor Castle, Balmoral Castle, and the Sandringham Estate over the past seven months, with royal appearances taking place from her residence and via video message.

William, meanwhile, has been making regular appearances since the lockdown restrictions eased in the UK, and even stepped in for Her Majesty to host Ukraine’s President Volodymyr Zelensky and his wife Olen at Buckingham Palace last week.

All staff who were present at the engagement on Wednesday had tested negative for COVID-19, according to royal biographer Omid Scobie.

No masks for anyone at today’s engagement, but Buckingham Palace confirm that the Queen consulted her own doctors and all staff at @dstlmod tested negative before the visit???? pic.twitter.com/6uoPcGiIf6 — Omid Scobie (@scobie) October 15, 2020

The Queen’s latest appearance defies months of rumours that she was considering withdrawing from public life after Buckingham Palace cancelled high-profile events that were meant to go forward, including the annual Trooping the Colour parade.

A royal source told The Sunday Times back in May that no future engagements would be penciled into the monarch’s diary until further guidance from the government was provided.

Royal commentator Richard Fitzwilliams suggested that Her Majesty could ask other royals to take her place at engagements.

“Charles who has had the virus and fortunately suffered only mild symptoms, is likely to deputize if necessary,” Fitzwilliams told Insider in May.

“The Queen continues to be busy and will follow appropriate advice on engagements,” a Buckingham Palace spokesperson told Insider at the time.

