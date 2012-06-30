HELP WANTED: The Queen Needs A New Housekeeper At Buckingham Palace

Photo: ComSec/Flickr

Buckingham Palace is hiring, according to Bloomberg TV.The Queen and the royal family are looking for a new housekeeper to run Buckingham Palace.



The ideal candidate will have experience and vast knowledge of the hospitality industry.

Responsibilities reportedly include overseeing the royal venues and managing a $2.8 million budget for cleaning and parties.

