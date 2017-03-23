The Queen gives a statement on the 'awful violence' of the London attack

The Queen just delivered a statement to the victims and those affected by the London attack, which has resulted in the death of four people and left more than 40 others injured.

She was due to officially open the new Scotland Yard building on Victoria Embankment on Thursday but was forced to cancel her visit after Wednesday’s events.

In a statement to the Acting Commissioner of the Metropolitan Police Craig Mackey, she said she was sorry her and Prince Philip were unable to open the new building as planned.

The Queen added that her “thoughts, prayers, and deepest sympathy” are with those who were affected by Wednesday’s “awful violence.”

Her full statement was tweeted by the Press Association here:

#Breaking The Queen says her "thoughts, prayers, and deepest sympathy" are with all those affected by Westminster attack pic.twitter.com/a4okqqJp2d — PA Media (@PA) March 23, 2017

Metropolitan Police confirmed it raided six addresses during the early hours of Thursday morning and made eight arrests in connection to the attack in Westminster.

Around 2:40 p.m. GMT on Wednesday, a lone assailant mowed down dozens of pedestrians on Westminster Bridge in a 4X4 car, before killing a police officer with a knife in the grounds of Parliament.

Four people, including PC Keith Palmer who was 48-year-old husband and father with 15 years’ service, died. At least 40 were injured in what is being treated as a terror attack in Westminster, London.

The suspect, who is yet to be named, was shot dead by police.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.