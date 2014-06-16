The Queen Just Made Angelina Jolie An Honorary Dame

Actress Angelina Jolie arrives at the 84th Annual Academy Awards at the Hollywood & Highland Center February 26, 2012 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images)

Queen Elizabeth has named Oscar-winning actress Angelina Jolie an honorary dame as part of her annual Birthday Honours List, recognising her work raising awareness of violence against women.

She was given the award for her humanitarian work, co-founding the Preventing Sexual Violence Initiative two years ago.

As Jolie is a foreigner she cannot be referred to as “dame”.

