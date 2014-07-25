The Queen Has Photobombed A Hockeyroos' Selfie At Glasgow Games

It seems even the Queen is getting in on the selfie phenomenon.

When 29-year-old Jayde Taylor took a selfie at the Commonwealth Games in Glasgow with fellow Hockeyroos teammate Brooke Peris, neither of them were aware the Queen herself was in on the action.

The Queen, who was there to introduce the opening hockey match of the Games against Malaysia, which the Hockeyroos won 4-0, has indadvertedly started a worldwide social media frenzy.

Taylor tweeted the pic last night: “Ahhh The Queen photo-bombed our selfie!! #royalty #sheevensmiled #amazing”

