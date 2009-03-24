The Queen Elizabeth II Cruise Ship Is Being Dismantled In Dubai

Last November, the world’s biggest cruise ship, the Queen Elizabeth II retired from active duty and found its way to Dubai. It arrived in a grand procession, and in classic Dubai style, the plan was to turn the gargantuan vessel into a floating hotel.



Fast forward to now and the dream is dead. According to our mole in Dubai, the QEII is being dismantled. There’s no business for the hotel, and the idled ship is just sitting there, costing money and polluting the water. Hence, workers are actively pulling it apart, a sad end for such a grand ship.

We’re still looking for pictures of the dismantling. For now, here’s a picture from happier days, as the grand ship made its final voyage.

