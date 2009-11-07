Check Out The Quadrangle Conference's Recession-Era Schwag

Nicholas Carlson

Investment firm Quadrangle Group LLC doesn’t let media cover its annual Quadrangle conference.

It’s a shame, because it’s among the few very interesting conferences.

Panelists and speakers include a mixture of hot names like Twitter’s Biz Stone and heavyweights like GE’s Jeffrey Immelt. Good crowd, right?

But here’s one thing we’re not sad to be missing: the sad, recession-era schwag.

A  loyal reader brought some of the free stuff to us.

We were sort of disappointed.

Congratulations, you're a media elite! Here's some TV from the 90s…

Don't have a blu-ray player to watch this box office bomb? Maybe your kids have a PS3.

They can't all be winners.

A program!

Put this on your desk because magnetic balls are so passé

OK, this is useful: The business person's travel kit

Stuff our reader kept…

A USB thingy from Google

A Michael Jackson CD

A digital photoframe

