Check Out The Quadrangle Conference's Recession-Era Schwag

Investment firm Quadrangle Group LLC doesn’t let media cover its annual Quadrangle conference.



It’s a shame, because it’s among the few very interesting conferences.

Panelists and speakers include a mixture of hot names like Twitter’s Biz Stone and heavyweights like GE’s Jeffrey Immelt. Good crowd, right?

But here’s one thing we’re not sad to be missing: the sad, recession-era schwag.

A loyal reader brought some of the free stuff to us.

We were sort of disappointed.

See the schwag >

Congratulations, you're a media elite! Here's some TV from the 90s… Don't have a blu-ray player to watch this box office bomb? Maybe your kids have a PS3. They can't all be winners. A program! Put this on your desk because magnetic balls are so passé OK, this is useful: The business person's travel kit Stuff our reader kept… A USB thingy from Google A Michael Jackson CD A digital photoframe

