Check Out The Quadrangle Conference's Recession-Era Schwag

Investment firm Quadrangle Group LLC doesn’t let media cover its annual Quadrangle conference.
It’s a shame, because it’s among the few very interesting conferences.
Panelists and speakers include a mixture of hot names like Twitter’s Biz Stone and heavyweights like GE’s Jeffrey Immelt. Good crowd, right?
But here’s one thing we’re not sad to be missing: the sad, recession-era schwag.
A loyal reader brought some of the free stuff to us.
We were sort of disappointed.
