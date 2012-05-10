The Qatari Prime Minister Has Actually Been Turned Away From 3 Of New York's Most Exclusive Buildings

Photo: Wikipedia

Qatari Prime Minister Hamad bin Jassim bin Jaber Al Thani can’t catch a break.Earlier this week we learned the super-wealthy ruler had been rejected by the co-op board after making a $31.5 million bid for two of late heiress Huguette Clark’s apartments.



The reason? He apparently had too many kids and bodyguards, the New York Post said at the time.

But now the Post‘s Jennifer Gould Keil reveals that this isn’t the first time the sheikh has been turned away by a New York co-op board.

He also tried—and failed—to buy a $65 million co-op from Denise Rich, as well as Courtney Sale Ross’s $60 million co-op at 740 Park Avenue (it later sold for $52 million). In both cases he was told to look elsewhere, sources told Keil.

He may be a sheikh, but that doesn’t mean he can get by Manhattan’s notoriously stringent co-op boards.

