‘QAnon Shaman’ Jacob Chansley is appealing his 41-month prison sentence after pleading guilty for his role in Jan. 6 insurrection

Jacob Chansley became a mascot of the January 6 attack on the Capitol. Win McNamee/Getty Images

A federal judge sentenced Jacob Chansley, known as the “QAnon Shaman,” to 41 months in prison.

It was one of the harshest punishments handed down to a Capitol rioter thus far.

Chansley’s lawyers have since filed an appeal, although they have not decided “what issues might be appealed.”

Jacob Chansley, known to some as the “QAnon Shaman,” has filed an appeal to his 41-month prison sentence following his involvement with the January 6 attack on the Capitol.

“We did file a ‘Notice of Appeal’ yesterday,” attorney Bill Shipley told Insider. “We have made no decisions yet about what issues might be appealed, or even if an appeal will actually be pursued. But we wanted to preserve the option to do so while we discuss the matter further with Mr. Chansley, and better understand the case against him.”

The move comes after Chansley switched lawyers, adding Shipley and attorney John Pierce, who once represented Kyle Rittenhouse, to his team. Chansley was formerly represented by Albert Watkins.

Chansley’s sentence was handed down on November 17, over two months after he struck a deal with prosecutors and pleaded guilty to one count of obstruction. It dictated a 41-month prison term followed by 36 months of supervised release where he will have to submit to drug tests. Chansley, who was among the most visible members of the Capitol riot, must also pay $US2,000 ($AU2,793) in restitution, Insider’s Kenneth Niemeyer and Ryan Pickrell reported.

Before announcing Chansley’s sentence US District Judge Royce C. Lamberth praised Chansley’s progress as a defendant.

“First of all, thank you for your comments. Yesterday I celebrated my 34th year here as a judge and I think your remarks are the most remarkable in 34 years. I think you are genuine in your remorse and heartfelt. Parts of those remarks are akin to the kinds of things Martin Luther King would have said,” Lamberth said.

Kenneth Niemeyer contributed to this report.