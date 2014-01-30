A Simple Test Can Determine If You're A Good Liar

Psychologist Richard Wiseman, the author of “59 Seconds: Change Your Life in Under a Minute,” has a simple test to determine whether you are a good liar or not.

It’s called the “Q” test and it takes less than a minute to complete.

Here’s how it works: Using the first finger of your dominant hand, draw a capital letter Q on your forehead. OK, you’re done.

Now, which side of your forehead did you draw the tail of the letter Q?

If you drew the tail on the left side of your forehead (so it could be read by someone facing you), then you are aware of how other people perceive you and you are good at lying.

If you drew the tail on the right side of your forehead (so you can read it), then you are more of an introvert and you are bad at lying.

Wiseman explains how to do the test in the video below:

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.