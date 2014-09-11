You Can Now Explore The Pyramids Of Giza On Google Street View

Picture: Google Street View

Google Street View has just brought the Pyramids of Giza to you.

While there’s obviously nothing like the real thing, the new Street View panoramas are as impressive as you’d imagine, and no doubt will be even more so if an Oculus Rift version ever drops.

Conservationists will no doubt be happy too. Apart from the wear and tear of footfalls and camera flashes, a study in the 1990s found that the average tourist dropped 20 grams of water vapour inside the 5000-year-old structures, raising humidity levels by up to 80 per cent.

On show among the monuments is the Great Pyramid:

Picture: Google Street View

The Great Sphinx:

Picture: Google Street View

And Imhotep’s Pyramid of Djoser:

Picture: Google Street View

You’ll get lost for hours if this is your thing:

Picture: Google Street View

Picture: Google Street View

There’s also the chance to check out other important Egyptian sites, such as the 15th-century fortress the Citadel of Qaitbay:

Picture: Google Street View

And visit the Google Cultural Institute to “explore the treasures of ancient Egypt through a series of drawings, historic photographs and artifacts from the famed sites”. The photo essays from the early 1900s of excavations are fantastic.

Here’s Google YouTube tour if you need a preview:

Please enable JavaScript to watch this video.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.