The PWC "Top 10" Hot List Will Find Out Their Fates Next Month

THE THREE MEN from PricewaterhouseCoopers (PwC) who caused a global storm last month when it emerged they had circulated emails to friends ranking the attractiveness of female colleagues will find out next month if they are to keep their jobs.



The Sunday Tribune reports that a PwC spokesperson said the company’s internal investigation into the emails had not yet concluded, and that the three staff remained suspended from work pending the outcome of the inquiries.

It is understood that the 13 women featured in the email – which began as a ‘top 10’ list of the firm’s new recruits, but which saw other faces and names added to the list as it circulated – have declined to take any legal action against the three males who wrote the emails, instead being more intent on continuing on with their jobs.

The three men suspended include the original email’s author, Stephen Tully, and two other staff – Paul G Cummins and David McDonough – who forwarded the email to other colleagues.

Shortly after the scandal – which hit newspaper headlines around the world – became public knowledge, PwC partner Ronan Murphy wrote a circular to the firm’s clients in which he said the scandal was being taken “extremely seriously”.

