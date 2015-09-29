The 'sons of El Chapo' flaunt their wealth on social media

Twitter ‘My problem in the mornings,’ Alfredo Guzmán.

Photos published on Facebook and Twitter accounts purportedly belonging to the sons of escaped Mexican drug kingpin Joaquin “El Chapo” Guzmán provide a glimpse into the world of narco wealth.

While the social media accounts of Mexican cartel royalty, Ivan Guzmán, 32, and Alfredo Guzmán, 29, have not been independently verified, several photos consistently appear on both of their Facebook and Twitter accounts.

The accounts spew photos of guns, luxury cars, private planes, jungle cats, bling, and booze.

Of course there is an obscene amount of cash. Facebook This Facebook post says, 'very well counted.' Facebook Lots of party receipts. This one totals to more than $14,000. Twitter The sons also photograph a lot of guns ... Twitter Facebook Facebook They also share images of their watches, phones, and booze. Twitter Twitter Some of their other toys are private planes ... Facebook Twitter ... and lots of cars. In this post Guzmán wrote, 'This is my problem in the mornings.' Twitter 'The basement.' Facebook 'Men love women but, with more passion men love cars.' Facebook Some of the photos show cars with thick bulletproof glass windows. Twitter And then there are all the wild animals. Twitter Twitter Twitter

