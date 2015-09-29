The 'sons of El Chapo' flaunt their wealth on social media

Amanda Macias
El chapo kidsTwitter‘My problem in the mornings,’ Alfredo Guzmán.

Photos published on Facebook and Twitter accounts purportedly belonging to the sons of escaped Mexican drug kingpin Joaquin “El Chapo” Guzmán provide a glimpse into the world of narco wealth.

While the social media accounts of Mexican cartel royalty, Ivan Guzmán, 32, and Alfredo Guzmán, 29, have not been independently verified, several photos consistently appear on both of their Facebook and Twitter accounts.

The accounts spew photos of guns, luxury cars, private planes, jungle cats, bling, and booze.

Of course there is an obscene amount of cash.

This Facebook post says, 'very well counted.'

Lots of party receipts. This one totals to more than $14,000.

The sons also photograph a lot of guns ...

They also share images of their watches, phones, and booze.

Some of their other toys are private planes ...

... and lots of cars. In this post Guzmán wrote, 'This is my problem in the mornings.'

'The basement.'

'Men love women but, with more passion men love cars.'

Some of the photos show cars with thick bulletproof glass windows.

And then there are all the wild animals.

