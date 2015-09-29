The 'sons of El Chapo' flaunt their wealth on social media

Twitter‘My problem in the mornings,’ Alfredo Guzmán.
Photos published on Facebook and Twitter accounts purportedly belonging to the sons of escaped Mexican drug kingpin Joaquin “El Chapo” Guzmán provide a glimpse into the world of narco wealth.
While the social media accounts of Mexican cartel royalty, Ivan Guzmán, 32, and Alfredo Guzmán, 29, have not been independently verified, several photos consistently appear on both of their Facebook and Twitter accounts.
The accounts spew photos of guns, luxury cars, private planes, jungle cats, bling, and booze.
