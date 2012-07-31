This Is The Devastating Public Austerity That People Now See Is Slamming The Economy

Photo: LuckyLynda74 via flickr

Something must have happened this weekend, because both the Wall Street Journal and the conservative think tank the American Enterprise Institute have pieces today on how a pull-back in public spending is hurting the economy. We’ve been harping on this since at least last month, when we told you about how the public sector has rarely shrunk more rapidly than under President Obama’s first term.



With a couple of exceptions, fiscal spending at both the federal and state and local level continues to tick downward.

