"The Public Backs The Austerity Plan"

Greece’s finance minister George Papaconstantinou said last week that Greece is in a “terrible mess” but his government has the backing of the public to push through its package of austerity measures.

WRONG.

The first round of strikes were mostly peaceful marches and rallies. But today the strikes turned violent.

Transportation unions are taking part, which means no one’s getting in or out of Greece.

See The Strike Turn Violent >

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.