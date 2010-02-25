"The Public Backs The Austerity Plan"

Gus Lubin
greece strike no. 2

Greece’s finance minister George Papaconstantinou said last week that Greece is in a “terrible mess” but his government has the backing of the public to push through its package of austerity measures.

WRONG.

The first round of strikes were mostly peaceful marches and rallies. But today the strikes turned violent.

Transportation unions are taking part, which means no one’s getting in or out of Greece.

See The Strike Turn Violent >

The Greeks are attacking police

Full riot gear is needed to hold off the violent protesters

Police are beating back Greeks with riot sticks

There is blood on the streets of Athens

Rioters are using make-shift weapons

The police take shelter behind street carts

This man does not back the austerity budget

He engages the police

More violence

Today's riot includes the angry youth of Greece

Don't Miss

Last Week In Greece: The Powder Keg Explodes

Business Insider Emails & Alerts

Site highlights each day to your inbox.

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.