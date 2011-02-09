The Psychology Behind Why Hot Female Employees Increase Sales

Photo: PERCEPTUAL READINESS FOR STATUS PRODUCTS

Surprise, surprise: A new study finds that stores with sexy female employees may produce more sales, especially among single men (via Bakadesuyo). Here’s the psychology behind it:

A man sees an attractive woman and wants her to notice him. Women partially value a male prospect based on his financial situation.



Because of this, men are subconsciously drawn to products that will show attractive women they’re financially secure. Men show off by paying attention to pricier products they wouldn’t have noticed otherwise.

The study, Can buy me love: Mate attraction goals lead to perceptual readiness for status products, had 133 male subjects between the ages of 17 and 32 look at pictures of products after talking to either a conservatively or scantily clad woman (image top right).

Each product, which ranged from a Porsche to a pen, was displayed on a computer screen for one second. The men then wrote down as much as possible about the pictured product in 20-five seconds. They were also asked to rate each product based on expensiveness and status.

The researchers then calculated the proportion of products recalled for status versus those recalled for function.

“Our study shows that exposure to a sexily dressed female experimenter increases single men’s attention to status products,” the researchers write. “The mere presence of a sexy woman in a sales context may suffice to increase sales of high-ticket items. Men in a committed relationship exhibit a diminished attention to attractive alternative mates.”

