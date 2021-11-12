‘The Proud Family: Louder and Prouder’ cast and who they play

- “The Proud Family: Louder and Prouder” will be released in February 2022.
- The reboot is a continuation of the original animated series about an African-American teenage girl.
- Disney released the first trailer for Disney Plus day.
The series, created by Bruce W. Smith, centers around Penny Proud, a 14-year-old African-American girl, and her family. The series was popular because it was one of the few animated series at the time that centered around Black characters, and it included important messages about cultural diversity.
During the Disney Plus Day announcements on November 12, Disney released the first trailer for “The Proud Family: Louder and Prouder.”
Most of the original main cast returns for the reboot, which will be a continuation of the original series. In addition, many new characters will be introduced voiced by well-known celebrities.
Pratt recently told E! News that being the voice actor for Penny helped her love her voice.
“I didn’t realize how much it was shaping me,” she said, “and also how much of my personality, you know, came through with playing Penny.
“I think I always grew up confused about people being bullied about certain things, because I was always like, ‘No! Stand up for yourself!’ And now as an adult, I feel like a lot of that came from, you know, helping portray that character.
“I have a very distinctive voice that I have not always loved. You never know, something that you don’t particularly like about yourself, other people are going to love.”
Davidson started off his career as a stand-up comedian before making television appearances. Outside of “Proud Family,” the 58-year-old actor starred in hits such as “Living in Color” and Spike Lee’s “Bamboozled.” Parker appeared in the Oscar-winning “Hustle & Flow” as well as the cult classic “Friday.”
Payton is best known for her role as Harriette Baines Winslow on the sitcom “Family Matters.” Cedric the Entertainer is an actor, stand-up comedian, and game show host known for his role in the “Barbershop” movie series.
Currently, there is no information about who will have the role of the twins Bebe and Cece in the reboot, however, Tara Strong, who voiced Miss Minutes in “Loki,” was the voice of both twins in the original.
Alisa Reyes, best known for her appearance on the Nickelodeon sketch show “All That,” is back as LaCienga Boulevardez. Finally, Soleil Moon Frye, who starred in “Sabrina the Teenage Witch,” is returning as Zoey Howzer.
Carlos Mencia and Alvaro Gutierrez are back as LaCienga’s father and grandfather, Felix Boulevardez and Papi. Papi’s return means that there may be more romance between him and Penny’s Suga Mama.
Marcus T. Paulk who starred in “Moesha” and “Another Cinderella Story” is also returning as Penny’s classmate Myron Lewinski, a popular nerd who had a crush on Penny.
Quinto is no stranger to voice-acting having appeared in recent popular animated shows like “Big Mouth” and “Invincible.” Porter is best known for his role in the award-winning series, “Pose” for which he won an Emmy.
Meanwhile, Maya’s gamer brother, Francis “KG” Leibowitz-Jenkins will be portrayed by rapper, A Boogie wit da Hoodie. This is A Boogie wit da Hoodie’s (real name Julius Dubose) first acting role as someone else.
Penny also has a new friend in the form of non-conforming trendsetter Michael Collins. Collins will be voiced by EJ Johnson, an influencer and the son of professional basketball player Magic Johnson.
Comedians Tiffany Haddish, Lena Waithe, Anthony Anderson, and Marsai Martin will also appear on the show. Anderson had appeared in the original series as Penny Proud’s father’s cousin.
The guest actors include Gabrielle Union, Debbie Allen, James Pickens Jr., Courtney B. Vance, Eva Longoria, Glynn Turman, Lamorne Morris, Holly Robinson Peete, Brenda Song, and Jane Lynch. Olympic gymnasts Gabby Douglas, Laurie Hernandez, and Dominique Dawes, and influencer Bretman Rock were also announced on the slate.
Finally, Jaden Smith, Beyoncé’s mother Tina Knowles and Al Roker, who appeared in the original series, are also on the guestlist for the revival.