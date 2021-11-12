‘The Proud Family: Louder and Prouder’ cast and who they play

“The Proud Family: Louder and Prouder” is a revival of a Disney classic

The reboot of Disney Channel’s popular animated series “The Proud Family” will arrive on Disney Plus in February 2022.

The series, created by Bruce W. Smith, centers around Penny Proud, a 14-year-old African-American girl, and her family. The series was popular because it was one of the few animated series at the time that centered around Black characters, and it included important messages about cultural diversity.

During the Disney Plus Day announcements on November 12, Disney released the first trailer for “The Proud Family: Louder and Prouder.”

Most of the original main cast returns for the reboot, which will be a continuation of the original series. In addition, many new characters will be introduced voiced by well-known celebrities.