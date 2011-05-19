The Protests Have Started In Spain

Spain, home to an unemployment rate of 21.3% and an annual inflation rate of 3.5%, is now starting to experience serious youth protests.



This has, thus far, not been a problem for the country. But since Sunday the capital of Madrid has seen protesters take to the streets, with the situation escalating in the last 24 hours.

These protests come ahead of local elections in the country, to be held this weekend.

We mentioned before that with the youth unemployment rate so high, Spain could be the next Egypt.

This video could signal the start of something bigger, or just a minor moment before an election. The country’s national election is to be held in March of next year, and this may just be a precursor to that.

