The Protesters Are Getting Their Act Together!

Earlier this week, we wrote about how the Wall Street protesters have done a lousy job of explaining what they’re mad about but, in fact, have legitimate gripes.



We described what we thought the protesters certainly deserved to be mad about in a collection of charts showing the extreme inequality that has developed in the U.S. economy.

And now it seems the protesters are getting their message together!

Alexis Madrigal (@alexismadrigal), Jared Keller (@jaredbkeller), and Ryan Chittum (@ryanchittum) have been tweeting this photo around. It shows one of the new protester signs, which displays a chart of the growth of Average Household Income by percentile:

Photo: Photo

SEE ALSO: CHARTS: Here’s What The Protesters Are So Angry About…

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.