The Prosecutor In The Trial Over An Aussie Baseball Player's Killing Has Defended His Small Town To A Shocked Nation

As three teenagers made their first appearance in an Oklahoma courtroom overnight accused of killing Australian baseball player Christopher Lane, the local District Attorney took a moment to defend a small town’s reputation to a nation that has been shocked by the killing, apparently motivated by little else but boredom.

“This is not something that is supposed to happen here,” Jason Hicks said, according to AP. “[A]nd to our friends in Australia, I would say to you this is not Duncan, Oklahoma.”

“This is not Stephens County, Oklahoma and this is not something we see happening here.”

The teens faced court overnight for the first time since their arrest for allegedly shooting Lane in the back while he was jogging.

According to the Duncan Banner, Chancy Luna, 16, and James Edwards 15, have been charged with first-degree murder and are being tried as adults.

They face life in prison, though are not eligible for the death penalty as a result of their age at the time of their arrests.

A third teenager, Michael Dewayne Jones, 17, was charged with the use of a vehicle in the discharge of a weapon, and accessory to murder. He is the only one who was offered bail, at $1 million.

Prosecutors, according to the AP, accuse the boys of trailing Lane in a car as he jogged along a quite street, and then shooting him in the back “for the fun of it.”

His killing came only two days after the Lane, who was from Melbourne, and his girlfriend Sarah Harper returned from a trip to Australia.

He was living in Oklahoma on a baseball scholarship at East Central University in Ada.

Read more here.

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook and Twitter

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.