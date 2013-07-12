Zimmerman Prosecution Tries To Restore The Credibility Of Its Most Controversial Witness

Witness Rachel Jeantel continues her second day testimony in George Zimmerman’s murder trial for 2012 shooting death of Trayvon Martin in Seminole circuit court in Sanford, Florida, June 27, 2013.

During closing statements in George Zimmerman’s trial, the prosecution attempted to salvage testimony of the woman on the phone with Trayvon Martin moments before he died.



The Zimmerman defence team tried to attack the credibility of Rachel Jeantel, 19, pointing out inconsistencies in her story and implying she was not bright by asking if she understood English.

Bernie De La Rionda, lead attorney for the prosecution, asked the jurors Thursday if they “disregarded” her words just because of her Haitian background, poor education, and inability to read cursive.

Da La Rionda even paraphrased Martin Luther King, Jr.: “I had a dream that my witness will be judged not on the colour of her character but on the content of her testimony.”

Zimmerman claims self-defence for shooting and killing 17-year-old Martin. Jeantel’s testimony that Martin told her he was being followed by a “creepy-arse cracker” could be very useful for the prosecution.

Zimmerman’s defence still needs to make its closing arguments. The jury will start deliberation tomorrow.

