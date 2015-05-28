The property boom has made Harry Triguboff $4.73 billion in a single year

Eugene Tan/Hausmann Communications via Getty Images

Australian apartment developer Harry Triguboff added $4.73 billion to his total wealth over the last 12 months, bringing his net worth to $10.23 billion.

The 2015 BRW Rich 200 list, being released tomorrow, shows how being positioned for construction booms can create incredible wealth.

In Triguboff’s case, it was surging property prices in Australia’s hottest real estate market — Sydney — which places him third in the the latest BRW Rich 200 list behind Gina Rinehart and Anthony Pratt.

Triguboff is the managing director of Meriton, one of Australia’s biggest residential property developers, which he started in 1963. Forbes magazine lists him as the 277th richest in the world.

The full rich list hasn’t yet been released but it’s clear that property has created more wealthy people in Australian than any other investment.

Of the 200 people on the list, 53 make most of their money in the property sector.

And many of those who made money in other industries have put the proceeds into property.

Here are the industries where Australia’s billionaires made their money:

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.