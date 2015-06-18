The proper way to enjoy coffee in 8 different countries around the world

Coffee, one of the world’s most popular beverages, is actually a fruit.

Before we all started sipping lattes and cappuccinos, coffee beans were eaten — combined with fat and made into “power balls” — by African tribes-people when they needed an energy boost.

These days coffee is prepared, served and consumed differently all around the world. Label supplier Foodpackaginglabels.net created this awesome infographic to help explain the most acceptable (and unacceptable) methods for consuming coffee when visiting other countries.

Just be careful, it might be hot.



foodpackaginglabelslabels.net

