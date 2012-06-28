The Proper Way Give An Acceptance Speech By SURF Incubator Pitch Contest Winner

What a great launch party SURF Incubator had last week. More than 300 people attended the event. It was awesome. We hung out. We drank. We socialized and networked. We even had a pitch competition, where 10 chosen founders from SURF startups had 90 seconds to explain their concept to the crowd.



The attendees voted after everyone was done.

And we won! Seconds wins 2 tickets to fly down to San Francisco to attend the DEMO conference in Oct.

Here’s a video of my acceptance speech, where I am not totally sure at the moment I knew exactly what to say… but deflecting my own praise and edifying SURF seemed to be what instantly came to mind. When in doubt, edify the organiser.

(my portion starts about 4:30 into the video)

Please enable JavaScript to watch this video.

Below are some images from the event and to find more pictures: bit.ly/SURFphotos

waiting to pitch

giving the pitch

shaking hands with Seaton Gras, founder of SURF

giving acceptance speech

