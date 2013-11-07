Here's Why Marketing On Pinterest Actually Helps E-Commerce, Brands, And Retailers Drive Sales

Pinterest has debuted advertising in the form of “Promoted Pins,” which we believe will be extremely effective for a range of e-commerce companies, retailers and brands. Pinterest brand pages in general are also more effective than other social media in driving sales volume and value. Why? Because Pinterest is unique among social networks in being a product and image-driven environment, where brands are embraced:

Pinterest also offers an extremely attractive demographic: Women are 84% of Pinterest users in the United States, and most of them are on tablets. Women control the holiday purse strings.

Pinterest users already love sharing images of products, and unlike Facebook — where photo-sharing revolves around family, friends, or funny pics — pinners already tend to share brand images and shopping ideas. They'll gladly share your posts onward.

Retailers and brands are already a well-known and accepted part of the Pinterest landscape, and many host popular pinboards. "Related Pins," a new feature launched in late October, will help audiences find your stuff.

Most importantly, Pinterest is a proven sales driver: Pinterest already is a top referrer to e-commerce sites and drives high-value orders.

These holidays will be the first major test for Pinterest and Instagram ads, and brands are revving up for the challenge.

Here’s an overview of what to consider when deciding whether to be on Pinterest:



Here's what a Promoted Pin, currently only shown on search result or category pages, looks like:

