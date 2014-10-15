THE PROGRAMMATIC ADVERTISING REPORT: Real-Time Bidding Is Taking Over The Digital Ad Market

Automated ad buying and selling tools are increasingly driving digital ad sales in the U.S. That means less human-mediated, manual sales, and more opportunities for ad tech specialists to gain a share of ad spend.

A new report from BI Intelligence finds that real-time bidding (RTB), a key piece of the programmatic ecosystem, will account for over 33% of U.S. digital ad sales, or $US18.2 billion in 2018, up from just $US3.1 billion in 2013.

In the report, BI Intelligence looks at all the numbers and explores the drivers of programmatic adoption.

Access The Full Report By Signing Up For A Free Trial

Here are some of the key takeaways from the report:

The report is full of charts and data that can easily be downloaded and put to use.

In full, the report:

For full access receive to all BI Intelligence’s analysis, reporting, and downloadable charts on the digital media industry, sign up for a free trial.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.