THE PROGRAMMATIC ADVERTISING REPORT: Mobile, Video, And Real-Time Bidding Will Catapult Programmatic Ad Spend

Programmatic platforms are on pace to fundamentally reshape the entire digital advertising landscape.

These platforms are automating much of the ad buying and selling process and increasing the accuracy of execution. Programmatic technologies are helping ad buyers find the right audience at the right price at the right time.

A new report from BI Intelligence finds that real-time bidding (RTB), a key piece of the programmatic ecosystem, will account for over $US18.2 billion in U.S. digital ad revenues in 2018, up from just $US3.1 billion in 2013.

In the report, BI Intelligence looks at the drivers of programmatic adoption, sizes up the programmatic market, and outlines the barriers that some advertisers and publishers face when adopting programmatic technologies.

Access The Full Report By Signing Up For A Free Trial

Here are some of the key takeaways from the report:

The report is full of charts and data that can easily be downloaded and put to use.

In full, the report:

For full access receive to all BI Intelligence’s analysis, reporting, and downloadable charts on the digital media industry, sign up for a free trial.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.