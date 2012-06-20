Divers Go To Incredible Lengths To Recover A 16th Century Shipwreck

In June 1991, treasure hunters discovered some iron helmets, guns, jars and cannons about 15 feet underwater in the Bahamas.



Archaeologist Corey Malcom realised within moments of seeing the area that the marine salvagers had come upon an important shipwreck from the European colonization of America.

The salvage group from St. Johns Expeditions, usually looking to make a profit, willingly gave up the discovery (a rare move among treasure hunters) to allow Malcom’s team to examine the wreck.

After more than a decade of research (still ongoing), Malcom’s team of divers and conservationists believe the ship is the Santa Clara, a Spanish sailing ship from around 1564.

Thanks to Malcom and the Mel Fisher Maritime Heritage Society and Museum, we have an amazing look at the discovery and restoration of this invaluable treasure.

