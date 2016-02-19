Over 5 years of studying millionaires, I figured out the way they turn big dreams into simple habits

During my five-year Rich Habits study, I uncovered the process self-made millionaires use to convert their goals into daily habits.

These habits tap into the emotional part of the brain and transform from daily habits into sticky habits, immediately.

Here’s how it works.

Step #1: Focus on the big picture.

Converting goals into habits is a process that requires you to first create a vision of your ideal future life. Inside this vision are things called dreams. Your ideal, future life is really nothing more than the realisation of all of your dreams.

Think of your vision as something similar to a blueprint for building a house. And think of the dreams as the components of that house, from the basement to the roof. Think of goals as the construction crew that goes to work making each dream come true.

Just like each component to a house requires that you accomplish multiple things, such as putting down a floor, putting up walls, or wiring for electricity, each dream requires that you complete multiple tasks. Each of these tasks is what we call a goal. When all of the goals are achieved, your dream is realised. When all of your dreams are realised, you have your ideal future life.

So how does this vision thing work? Write a script of your ideal future life. The script should be no more than 1,000 words and it should cover the following areas of your life:

Your soul mate

Your ideal career

Your perfect health

Your dream home

Things you want to do

Stuff you want to own

You can customise your script to include more than what I’ve listed above, but this will give you a foundation, at least, to build your script around. When you define each one of these areas of your life, you are actually defining each one of your dreams.

Example: My ideal career is to become a successful author. So, one of my dreams is to become a successful author. Another example: My ideal home is a house down the Jersey shore. So, I found another one of my dreams, a Jersey shore house. Once you have identified each one of your dreams, that’s when the fun begins. Now we start to build goals around each dream.

Step #2: Focus on the details.

In order to realise each one of your dreams you must define the goals you will need to achieve for each dream. Defining each one of your goals requires that you become very specific about what physical activities you need to engage in, in order for that goal to be realised. Each dream may require the accomplishment of numerous goals.

Example: my dream is to become a successful author. In order to become a successful author I need to achieve each one of these goals:

Write a book that people will want to read.

Promote my book to the media and everyone on planet earth.

Do speaking engagements at libraries, schools, business groups, etc. talking about my book.

Write every day, because practice makes perfect.

Once you have defined your goals, now you want to build daily habits around each goal.

Step #3: Create daily habits around each goal.

Each of your goals will require that you create certain daily habits that will get you closer each day to accomplishing your goal. Example: The first goal above was to write a book that people will want to read. What daily habits will you need to engage in?

I need to create an outline for the book I want to write. I will work on this outline 20 minutes every day until I have an outline I am satisfied with.

I will need to write 1,000 words every day until I complete each chapter and have a draft of a manuscript.

I will work with a professional editor every day for two weeks to edit my draft manuscript.

I will solicit five traditional publishers every day until I find a publisher who will publish my book.

If I am unable to find a traditional publisher who will publish my book, I will find a self-publisher to help me publish the book. I will research one self-publisher every day until I find one that I am satisfied with.

In the last bullet point is something called a pivot. When you pursue goals, oftentimes life will not cooperate. When insurmountable obstacles get in the way, that is the time to pivot. This will require that you change your goal habits in order to get around the obstacle that is in your way. Trust me on this: When you are pursuing any dream, you will have to pivot often. It’s just part of the process.

Once you accomplish your first goal, you move on to your second goal, creating goal habits around that second goal. You keep at this process until you have achieved all of the goals for that dream. Then you move on to the next dream and repeat the process over and over again until you realise all of your dreams. When you are done realising all of your dreams, you will have the life of your dreams.

