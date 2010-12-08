One Problem With Carol Bartz: "She Doesn't Ask Questions"

Everyone is familiar with Yahoo’s struggles, but let’s try to boil them down to three quick condemnations.



The company’s revenues aren’t growing the way a technology company’s should.

The stock price has been flattish for years. The valuation equation is basically Asian assets plus a couple bucks.

After failing to acquire Google and Facebook in their early stages, this year Yahoo failed to acquire Groupon and Foursquare.

Why does Yahoo have these problems? At some point, you have to start wondering if the issue is the company’s CEO, Carol Bartz.

We just got off the phone with a source, who, sometime in the past couple years, went through several high level interviews at Yahoo, and, in the course of these interviews formed some opinions about Yahoo CEO Carol Bartz.

This source’s take on Carol Bartz is as brutal as it is enlightening.

Carol comes off as a person who “was thrown into [the Yahoo] job with no background knowledge or subtext” and is “clearly not a consumer” of the product Yahoo produces or competes against.

That shouldn’t be a huge issue, this source says, because anybody who spends any time with Carol will quickly learn that she has an incredible business mind – that she “knows a lot about business. Just not this business.”

The problem is that Carol is “not secure enough to ask the dumb questions.”

“She doesn’t ask questions. She talks; she doesn’t listen.”

Doing diligence for a prospective job, this candidate talked to Yahoo customers and employees and said his impression of Carol was “echoed by every single person I’ve talked to.”

“If you don’t ask questions, you’re never going to crawl out of that hole.”

“It’s just sad.”

To be fair, we have to remind you that this is the opinion of just one source. If you work with Bartz and you think this person is nuts and want to give us a candid opinion – call us or write us. My contact info is below.

