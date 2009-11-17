The Problem With AOL's Media Strategy

Tim Armstrong’s plan to turn around AOL is to transition the company from an ISP/portal business to a next-generation content publishing empire.This sounds simple and smart — AOL will switch from one revenue model to another.

But the hidden problem is that AOL’s emerging content business is still highly dependent on its ISP subscribers, which generate a reported 25%-50% of the company’s traffic.

Every time AOL ISP subscribers log onto the Internet, they are directed to AOL.com or AOL Mail. From there, these subscribers generally follow links from AOL.com and AOL Mail to AOL-owned content sites, or they search AOL’s Google-powered search engine to go elsewhere on the Internet.

AOL’s subscribers, therefore, generate ad revenue for AOL’s content business in two ways: 1) by visiting premium content pages and viewing display ads, and 2) by generating searches that AOL monetizes through Google. Both revenue streams are highly dependent on AOL’s subscriber base, which is declining at about 20%+ per year.

To reduce dependence on its subscription business, AOL is trying to turn AOL’s content sites into brands that develop loyal readers and can stand on their own.

But is this strategy working?

The only way to tell is to look at the incoming traffic sources for AOL’s 80 content sites. If most of a site’s traffic comes from AOL.com or AOL, you can figure a big chunk of its traffic comes from AOL’s shrinking subscriber base.

AOL PR declined to provide a list of AOL sites that do not depend on AOL.com and AOL Mail as their main source of traffic. At Dow Jones’s Money & Media conference last week in New York, we asked AOL CEO Tim Armstrong which sites show AOL’s media strategy is working. Tim’s answer:

StyleList

BlackVoices

Asylum

Spinner

Tim says these sites are not dependent on AOL’s ISP subscribers for traffic. According to ComScore, however, all four of those sites do depend on AOL.com and AOL Mail as their biggest source of incoming traffic (not all portal and mail traffic is AOL subscribers, so Tim may be correct).

Specifically, only BlackVoices got less than half (34.4%) of its traffic from AOL.com and AOL Mail in September. The rest looked liked this:

StyleList — 76% AOL.com and AOL Mail

Spinner — 79%

Asylum — 69%

Looking for a business AOL can build on, we asked ComScore to review all of AOL Media’s content sites, and tell us which ones have a primary source of traffic other than AOL.com or AOL Mail. Out of 80 AOL-owned sites, ComScore came up with 12 that fit the bill.

The good news is that these 12 sites demonstrate that at least some of AOL’s properties will do well independent of the ISP business and portal. Here they are:

GameDaily

BigDownload

Engadget

Engadget HD

Joystiq

EngadgetMobile

Shoutcast

Massively

The Unofficial Apple Weblog

Winamp

DownloadSquad

WoW.com

But here’s the bad news. According to ComScore, these sites saw just 11.4 million unique visitors in September 2009.

AOL can certainly build a business based on these and other sites that have brands and traffic independent of the portal and ISP. This is a much smaller business than AOL’s current business, however. And it’s likely a much smaller business than most potential AOL shareholders expect.

See the ComScore traffic charts for these sites >

