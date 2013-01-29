Proof That NFL Players Think The Pro Bowl Is An Utter Joke

The NFL is considering getting rid of the Pro Bowl altogether, and for good reason.



The game comes at an awkward time in the schedule, the players play at half speed to prevent injury, and judging by some things that happened in last night’s game, no one involved is all that interested in making it respectable.

At this point, it’s less a game than a loosely organised walkthrough where players can do whatever they want as long as it’s entertaining.

This isn’t necessarily a bad thing. But it’s what the Pro Bowl has become.

Phil Dawson kicked off a kickoff like this (via Deadspin):

Defensive lineman JJ Watt played wide receiver:

Photo: @corkgaines

centre Jeff Saturday switched teams in the middle of the game so he could snap balls to Peyton Manning:

Photo: @corkgaines

The Pro Bowl!

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.