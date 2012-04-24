Guy Accused Of Being The Wall Street Groper Says His Life Has Become A Nightmare Due To A Case Of Mistaken Identity

Photo: NYPost screenshot
Karl Vanderwoude, an operations coordinator at MVision Private Equity Advisers, has been accused of being the well-dressed groper running amok in Manhattan. Vanderwoude, who leads a Bible study outside of work, spoke to the New York Post since being labelled a suspect by the NYPD.
Basically, the 26-year-old told the paper that it’s a case of “mistaken identity.”
What’s more is his Flatiron-based private equity firm employer seems to have his back.
From the Post:
Vanderwoude’s hopes to restore his name hang on purported new evidence gathered by his employer, MVision Private Equity Advisers. The firm claims it has e-mail records, video footage and co-worker accounts giving him a rock-solid alibi.
One of his co-workers even submitted a written statement claiming that Vanderwoude was with her having dinner and drinks at the time one of the attacks happened elsewhere in the city.
