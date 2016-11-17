The Privacy Commissioner is pursuing Optus, Telstra and Vodafone over a customer data breach

source: iStock

The national privacy commissioner is seriously concerned for Optus, Telstra and Vodafone customers.

Fairfax Media broke the news last night that overseas companies are selling the personal data of Optus, Telstra and Vodafone customers to anyone willing to pay. The data was reportedly leaked to these companies by corrupt call centre workers.

In response, Australian Information and Privacy Commissioner Timothy Pilgrim said he would be in touch with the three telcos to remind them of their obligations and to consider his options.

“I am concerned about allegations that personal information of Australian telecommunication customers is being offered for sale online,” Pilgrim said.

“These allegations, and the community response they have generated, are a reminder that Australian customers expect businesses to handle their personal information in line with Australian law no matter where they operate.”

One Mumbai “security” firm, AI Solutions, was reportedly asking for $350 for the address of an Australian telco customer, while the rate goes up to $1000 for a “full extract” that also includes date of birth, other phone numbers, telco bills and communications metadata.

The firm even charges an additional premium if the subject is an Australian “VIP, politician, police, [or] celebrity”.

Optus contacted the federal police after Fairfax notified it, while all three companies have said they already knew of the issue and have “invested heavily in security procedures”.

Pilgrim added that any customers that have concerns may contact the Office of the Australian Information Commissioner on 1300 363 992 or [email protected]

